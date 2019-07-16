Quantcast

The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week

By Tracey Ryniec,

Shutterstock photo

Earnings season has finally arrived with the official kick-off by the large cap banks.

While there are only about 200 companies reporting this week, the first of the FAANG stocks and several key large cap bellwethers are all reporting earnings.

These are the hot stocks that all of Wall Street will be watching.

It doesn't hurt that they all have outstanding 5-year earnings surprise track records. And all 5 of them are trading at, or near, their 5-year highs.

Will these earnings reports send the market indexes to another set of new all-time highs?

1.    Netflix NFLX is the first of the FAANG stocks to repor t earnings . It has beat 6 quarters in a row and only has missed twice in the last 5 years. Yet, the shares are stalled on worries over Disney's impending launch of its streaming service as well as fears of increased costs.

2.    Microsoft MSFT continues to hit new 5-year highs into this number. It's last miss was back in 2016. Is it priced for perfection? Shares now trade with a forward P/E of 27.

3.    UnitedHealth Group UNH is treading water for the first time in 5 years on fears of more government regulation and the possibility of Medicare-for-all. It hasn't missed in 5 years, however. That's impressive. Will we finally see another breakout here?

4.    Intuitive Surgical ISRG has missed twice in a row after beating every quarter for several years. Not surprisingly, the shares have been treading water. It's trading at 45x forward earnings. Is valuation an issue?

5.    Honeywell HON has missed just one time in 5 years. That's a great track record for a big industrial company. After selling off to end 2018 the shares have come roaring back, jumping 32% year-to-date. They're trading with a forward P/E of 21. Can the breakout rally continue?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of MSFT in her personal portfolio.]

This article appears in: Investing , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: NFLX , MSFT , HON , ISRG , UNH


