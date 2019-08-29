Quantcast

Thailand's top court upholds Myanmar workers' death penalty in British backpacker murders

By Reuters

Reuters


BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand'sSupreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentences of Myanmar migrant workers in the high-profile murder of two British backpackers on the popular tourist island of Koh Tao in 2014.

The bodies of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller were found on a beach in September 2014. Police said Witheridge, 23, had been raped and bludgeoned to death and Miller, 24, had suffered blows to his head.

Myanmar migrant workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun were arrested soon after the killing and sentenced to death in December 2015, but their supporters said the two were framed and evidence was bungled.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks


