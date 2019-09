Reuters





BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thailand and South Korea aim to increase trade between them to $21 billion next year, up from $13.8 billion in 2018 year, the Thai commerce minister said on Monday.

South Korea, Thailand's 10th biggest trade partner, has good trade relations with the Southeast Asian country, Jurin Laksanawisit said in a statement during South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to Thailand this week.

Last year, South Korea bought $4.94 billion of Thai goods and sold about $8.88 billion of its products to Thailand, ministry data showed.