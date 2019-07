Reuters





BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to sell up to 128 billion baht ($4.17 billion) of government bonds in the July-September quarter as part of a debt-restructuring, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The baht-denominated bonds, to be sold domestically, will have maturities of between five and 48 years, the ministry said in a statement. For details, click on.

That compares with 143 billion baht of government bond issues planned for the April-June period.