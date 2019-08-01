Thailand plans larger budget deficit for fiscal 2020

Reuters





By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Panarat Thepgumpanat

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thailand is planning for larger budget deficit of 469 billion baht ($15.21 billion) for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1, the head of the budget bureau said on Thursday, as revenue slips and the new government strives to revive a slowing economy.

The new budget plan - to be submitted to the cabinet next Tuesday - projects spending of 3.2 trillion baht, the same as in the previous plan but up from the current year's 3 trillion baht, Dechapiwat Na Songkhla told reporters after meeting with state economic agencies.

The budget calls for government investments of 655 billion baht, or about 20% of all spending, compared with this year's 649 billion baht, Dechapiwat told Reuters.

"The plan is expected to be effective in early February" after seeking the king's endorsement in January, he said.

The budget has been delayed because Thailand only had its new cabinet last month after March's general election, though junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, who took power in a 2014 coup, has stayed on as prime minister.

The government plans to introduce economic measures to help offset the impact of the delayed state budget, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusipitak said last month.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew just 2.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, its weakest pace since 2014. The central bank said on Wednesday second-quarter growth could even be lower amid rising global trade tensions.

The central bank has forecast growth of 3.3% this year, after 4.1% last year, which lagged most regional peers.

($1 = 30.84 baht)