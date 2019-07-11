Thai Siam Commercial Bank invests in Indonesia's Go-Jek

Reuters





BANGKOK, July 11 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank , Thailand's largest lender, said on Thursday it had invested in Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-Jek, but did not disclose how much it injected.

The "significant investment" in Go-Jek's series F funding round is in line with the bank's strategy to secure partnerships and expand its digital capacity, including payments and digital lending, said the lender.

Go-Jek officially began operations in Thailand with motorcycle rides and food delivery earlier this year, under the brand Get, putting pressure on rival ride-hailing firm, Singapore-based Grab.

"Our products will be connected, SCB will oversee finance while Go-Jek and Get will look at digital and logistics," SCB President Arak Sutivong told reporters at a news conference.

Get's drivers, merchants and customers will have more access to the bank's products like lending for small business and insurance, boosting the lender's business.

SCB also seeks to grow business and boost reach via new partnership and M&As of technology companies, Arak added.

SCB's rival, second-ranked Kasikornbank Pcl , invested $50 million in Grab last year.