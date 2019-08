Reuters





BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest annual pace in almost five years in the second quarter, government data showed on Monday, as exports declined while tourism and domestic demand softened.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.3% from a year earlier in April-June, just missing the 2.4% forecast in a Reuters poll.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis, less than the 0.7% forecast in the Reuters poll, and the March quarter's 1.0%.