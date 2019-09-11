Thai PTTEP looks to sell down stakes in Australian petroleum permits

Shutterstock photo





MELBOURNE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTTEP said on Wednesday it was looking to sell down stakes in its petroleum exploration permits in Australia, including the Cash Maple gas project, as part of a broader plan to focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

PTT Exploration and Production PCL owns 100 percent of the Cash Maple project off northwestern Australia, which holds a gas resource of 3.5 trillion cubic feet.

"PTTEP is looking at risk-reward sharing opportunities in Cash Maple and other exploration permits in Australia," a PTTEP spokesman said in emailed comments.