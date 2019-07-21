Quantcast

Thai June exports fall 2.15% y/y, smaller drop than f'cast

By Reuters

Reuters


BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports declined for a fourth straight month in June, down 2.15% from a year earlier, after contracting 5.79% in May, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The decline in June was smaller than the Reuters poll forecast of a 5% drop in shipments, the main driver of Thai growth.

Shipments to China fell 14.9% in June from a year earlier, while those to the United States were down 2.1% a ministry official said.

June saw a trade surplus of $3.21 billion, compared with a forecast for a $830 million surplus, and May's $181.5 million surplus.

In January-June, exports declined 2.91% from a year earlier and imports were down 2.41%.

The ministry targets export growth of 3% this year, while the central bank has predicted no increase.

($1 = 30.81 baht)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar