Thai July headline inflation rate seen quickening to 1%

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual headline inflation rate in July likely quickened from the previous month, returning to the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast of 12 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to increase 1% in July from a year earlier after 0.87% rise in June.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has forecast 2019 headline inflation of 1%, against its 1%-4% target range.

The poll showed that Thailand's manufacturing production index in June probably contracted 3.15% from a year earlier, after dropping 3.99% in May.

The Thai central bank has left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.75% since tightening in December for the first time since 2011.

It will next review monetary policy on Aug. 7. Most economists expect no policy change for the rest of 2019.