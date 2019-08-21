Thai July exports unexpectedly rise 4.28% y/y on gold boost

Reuters





BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports unexpectedly rose in July for the first time in five months, up 4.28% from a year earlier, as gold shipments surged, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The gain in July was contrary to a Reuters poll forecast of a 2.3% drop in shipments, the main driver of Thai growth, and compared with a fall of 2.15% in June

Shipments to China expanded for the first time in nine months while those to the United States and Japan also increased, ministry official said.

Shipments to China rose 6.2% on year,​ while exports to the United States jumped 9.8% and those to Japan rose 8.0%.

Excluding gold shipments, overall exports would have fallen 0.4%, data showed.

Imports in July increased 1.67% from a year earlier, after falling 9.44% the June. The poll had forecast a decline of 5.4%.

July saw a trade surplus of $110 million, compared with a forecast for a $540 million surplus, and June's $3.21 billion surplus.

In January-July, exports contracted 1.91% from a year earlier and imports were down 1.81%.

The ministry targets 2019 export growth of 3%, while the state planning agency predicts a 1.2% fall.

($1 = 30.78 baht)