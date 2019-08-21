Quantcast

Thai July exports unexpectedly rise 4.28% y/y on gold boost

By Reuters

Reuters


BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports unexpectedly rose in July for the first time in five months, up 4.28% from a year earlier, as gold shipments surged, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The gain in July was contrary to a Reuters poll forecast of a 2.3% drop in shipments, the main driver of Thai growth, and compared with a fall of 2.15% in June

Shipments to China expanded for the first time in nine months while those to the United States and Japan also increased, ministry official said.

Shipments to China rose 6.2% on year,​ while exports to the United States jumped 9.8% and those to Japan rose 8.0%.

Excluding gold shipments, overall exports would have fallen 0.4%, data showed.

Imports in July increased 1.67% from a year earlier, after falling 9.44% the June. The poll had forecast a decline of 5.4%.

July saw a trade surplus of $110 million, compared with a forecast for a $540 million surplus, and June's $3.21 billion surplus.

In January-July, exports contracted 1.91% from a year earlier and imports were down 1.81%.

The ministry targets 2019 export growth of 3%, while the state planning agency predicts a 1.2% fall.

($1 = 30.78 baht)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar