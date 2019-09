Reuters





BANGKOK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is just slowing but not in a recession yet and recently announced government stimulus measures should help lift growth to 3% this year, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

Uttama Savanayana also told reporters that he was not worried about high household debt levels as some loans are still generating income and are secured.

Thailand's household debt was equivalent to 78.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of March, and has been a drag on consumption, which makes up half of the economy.