Quantcast

Thai economy may grow less than 3% this year

By Reuters

Reuters


BANGKOK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's trade-reliant economy is likely to grow less than 3% this year, due to intensifying global trade tensions, a senior central bank official said on Friday.

"The external situation is escalating and still uncertain... We will have to keep monitoring trade protectionism, which is likely to drag on," Don Nakornthab, a senior director of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), told reporters.

The BOT has said it will lower its 2019 economic growth forecast of 3.3%. It will next review its outlook and monetary policy on Sept. 25. Last year's expansion was 4.1%.

In the first half, annual growth was 2.6%.

However, growth in the third quarter is expected to be higher than the previous quarter's pace, due to improved exports and higher foreign tourist numbers, compared with comparatively lower figures last year, Don said.

"Exports may have bottomed out," Don said. Shipments rose 3.8% in July from a year earlier, after falling for seven straight months.

The number of foreign tourists rose 4.7% in July on-year.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar