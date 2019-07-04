Quantcast

Thai CP Foods aims to lift revenue by 50% in 5 years as it expands overseas

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's biggest agribusiness Chareon Pokphand Food Pcl ( CPF ) aims to increase its annual revenues by more than 50% to 800 billion baht ($26 billion) by 2023, helped by its expansion in the food sectors in China and Vietnam, its CEO said on Thursday.

"We plan revenue growth of 10% a year," Prasit Boonduangprasert told reporters.

Growth in the food segment will include processed and ready-to-eat food, he said, adding that the company was open to M&A opportunities if assets were cheap.

CPF booked revenue of $17 billion in 2018, with about a third generated from Thailand's domestic markets and exports, and 67% from overseas.

Its food business accounted for 17% of revenue, while its farm and feed businesses generated the bulk of group revenues.

The proportion of revenue from Thailand will decline to around 25% by 2023 while its farm and feed segments will also decrease as a percentage of total revenue over time, although they will still grow, he said.

CPF has livestock, aquaculture, animal feed and restaurant businesses across 17 countries.

In April it announced the acquisition of Canadian pork producer HyLife for $372 million and is awaiting anti-trust approval, Prasit said.

($1 = 30.6400 baht)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: CPF


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar