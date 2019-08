Reuters





BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht currency is likely to be highly volatile amid intensifying trade tensions, which are expected to have greater impact on exports, a central bank official said on Monday.

Businesses should hedge against currency risks and the central bank is ready to assist, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.

"Thailand is a small open economy and it is difficult to avoid the impact on its exports," she said, after an escalation in the tit-for-tat Sino-U.S. trade dispute over the weekend.