Quantcast

Thai c.bank unexpectedly cuts key rate, worried by baht strength

By Reuters

Reuters


BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2015, which should support faltering growth and weaken the strong baht.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 5-2 to cut the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% - the level before it was hiked by the same amount in December, the first tightening since 2011.

The two dissenters faovered a hold.

In a Reuters poll, 14 out of 15 economists had predicted no change to policy while the other forecast a quarter-point cut.

The baht is Asia's best performing currency this year, appreciating about 6% against the dollar.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar