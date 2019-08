Reuters





BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank has no plans to impose a debt service ratio limit this year but it will closely monitor household debt problems, a deputy governor said on Thursday.

However, if the debt situation becomes more fragile, the central bank may consider appropriate measures to address it, Ronadol Numnonda said in a statement.

Thailand's household debt has been a major concern for policymakers. It equivalent to 78.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) and among the highest in Asia.