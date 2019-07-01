Thai c.bank cuts short-term bond supply in July amid rapid baht gains

Reuters





BANGKOK, July 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Monday it cut its supply of three-and six-month bonds at auctions in July, seen by traders as a bid to slow capital inflows and cap a strengthening baht currency.

The weekly supply of three and six-month bonds was cut by 5 billion baht$163.67 million for each tenor this month, compared with the previous month, it said in a statement. For details, click on

Last week, the Bank of Thailand said it was concerned about the strengthening of the baht and had tools to counter the upswing in the currency.

($1 = 30.55 baht)