Quantcast

Thai c.bank cuts short-term bond supply in July amid rapid baht gains

By Reuters

Reuters


BANGKOK, July 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Monday it cut its supply of three-and six-month bonds at auctions in July, seen by traders as a bid to slow capital inflows and cap a strengthening baht currency.

The weekly supply of three and six-month bonds was cut by 5 billion baht$163.67 million for each tenor this month, compared with the previous month, it said in a statement. For details, click on

Last week, the Bank of Thailand said it was concerned about the strengthening of the baht and had tools to counter the upswing in the currency.

($1 = 30.55 baht)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar