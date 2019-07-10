Thai c.bank agrees to prepare capital inflow measures as baht climbs

Reuters





By Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is preparing measures to control short-term capital inflows, while continuing to relax restrictions on outflows to cope with the strong baht , according to minutes of a policy meeting last month.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) felt rapid appreciation of the baht might not be consistent with economic fundamentals and could impact economic growth, according to the minutes of its June 26 meeting released on Wednesday.

"Given moderating economic prospects, current economic data from various sectors reflected that the Thai economy would be more sensitive to currency appreciation," the minutes said.

"The committee deemed it necessary to prepare short-term capital inflow management measures ready to be implemented at an appropriate time, as well as to continue relaxing more capital outflow regulations to encourage a greater flow of outward portfolio investment by residents."

But the minutes did not say what measures would be implemented.

On Monday, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said the central bank was not happy with "hot" money moving into the country and was ready to impose measures if inflows were unusually large.

The baht has risen about 5.6% against the U.S. dollar this year, becoming Asia's best performing currency. That has put more pressure on Thailand's export-driven economy at a time when global demand is cooling and the U.S.-China trade war is disrupting supply chains worldwide.

The BOT projects economic growth will slow to 3.3% this year, from last year's 4.1%, but it is counting on a second-half rebound that some analysts doubt will materialize.

The minutes also showed policymakers were concerned about vulnerabilities in the labour market, especially in the export-related manufacturing sector and the tourism sector.

On inflation, the MPC felt current, accommodative monetary policy allowed the headline inflation trajectory to be consistent with its inflation target of 1%-4%.

However, the MPC noted the price target could be reviewed in accordance with inflation dynamics and structural changes, so that it could "become more flexible and in a more forward-looking manner", the minutes showed. The BOT reviews the target every year around the end of the year.

The central bank raised its policy rate in December for the first time since 2011 in a bid to curb financial risks, but has held the rate steady since

It will next review monetary policy on Aug. 7. Most analysts expect no policy change throughout 2019, but some see rate cuts.