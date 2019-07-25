Thai baht, South Korean won lead losses

Reuters
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.640
|
108.62
|
-0.02
|
Sing dlr
|
1.368
|
1.3671
|
-0.05
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.081
|
31.085
|
+0.01
|
Korean won
|
1184.900
|
1181.5
|
-0.29
|
Baht
|
30.990
|
30.88
|
-0.35
|
Peso
|
51.185
|
51.17
|
-0.03
|
Rupiah
|
14000.000
|
13975
|
-0.18
|
Rupee
|
69.040
|
69.04
|
+0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.118
|
4.113
|
-0.11
|
Yuan
|
6.876
|
6.8734
|
-0.04
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.640
|
109.56
|
+0.85
|
Sing dlr
|
1.368
|
1.3627
|
-0.37
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.081
|
30.733
|
-1.12
|
Korean won
|
1184.900
|
1115.70
|
-5.84
|
Baht
|
30.990
|
32.55
|
+5.03
|
Peso
|
51.185
|
52.47
|
+2.51
|
Rupiah
|
14000.000
|
14375
|
+2.68
|
Rupee
|
69.040
|
69.77
|
+1.06
|
Ringgit
|
4.118
|
4.1300
|
+0.30
|
Yuan
|
6.876
|
6.8730
|
-0.05