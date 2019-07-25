Quantcast

Thai baht, South Korean won lead losses

By Reuters

Reuters


The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.640

108.62

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3671

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

31.081

31.085

+0.01

Korean won

1184.900

1181.5

-0.29

Baht

30.990

30.88

-0.35

Peso

51.185

51.17

-0.03

Rupiah

14000.000

13975

-0.18

Rupee

69.040

69.04

+0.00

Ringgit

4.118

4.113

-0.11

Yuan

6.876

6.8734

-0.04

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.640

109.56

+0.85

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3627

-0.37

Taiwan dlr

31.081

30.733

-1.12

Korean won

1184.900

1115.70

-5.84

Baht

30.990

32.55

+5.03

Peso

51.185

52.47

+2.51

Rupiah

14000.000

14375

+2.68

Rupee

69.040

69.77

+1.06

Ringgit

4.118

4.1300

+0.30

Yuan

6.876

6.8730

-0.05





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar