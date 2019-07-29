Thai baht leads gains; Indonesian rupiah weakens

Reuters
July 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.780
|
108.77
|
-0.01
|
Sing dlr
|
1.370
|
1.3701
|
+0.02
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.097
|
31.102
|
+0.02
|
Korean won
|
1182.700
|
1183.5
|
+0.07
|
Baht
|
30.810
|
30.88
|
+0.23
|
Peso
|
51.020
|
51
|
-0.04
|
Rupiah
|
14035.000
|
14015
|
-0.14
|
Rupee
|
68.730
|
68.73
|
0.00
|
Yuan
|
6.889
|
6.8926
|
+0.06
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.780
|
109.56
|
+0.72
|
Sing dlr
|
1.370
|
1.3627
|
-0.52
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.097
|
30.733
|
-1.17
|
Korean won
|
1182.700
|
1115.70
|
-5.67
|
Baht
|
30.810
|
32.55
|
+5.65
|
Peso
|
51.020
|
52.47
|
+2.84
|
Rupiah
|
14035.000
|
14375
|
+2.42
|
Rupee
|
68.730
|
69.77
|
+1.51
|
Ringgit
|
4.123
|
4.1300
|
+0.17
|
Yuan
|
6.889
|
6.8730
|
-0.23