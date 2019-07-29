Quantcast

Thai baht leads gains; Indonesian rupiah weakens

By Reuters

Reuters


July 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.780

108.77

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3701

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

31.097

31.102

+0.02

Korean won

1182.700

1183.5

+0.07

Baht

30.810

30.88

+0.23

Peso

51.020

51

-0.04

Rupiah

14035.000

14015

-0.14

Rupee

68.730

68.73

0.00

Yuan

6.889

6.8926

+0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.780

109.56

+0.72

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3627

-0.52

Taiwan dlr

31.097

30.733

-1.17

Korean won

1182.700

1115.70

-5.67

Baht

30.810

32.55

+5.65

Peso

51.020

52.47

+2.84

Rupiah

14035.000

14375

+2.42

Rupee

68.730

69.77

+1.51

Ringgit

4.123

4.1300

+0.17

Yuan

6.889

6.8730

-0.23





