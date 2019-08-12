Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah weaken

Reuters
Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.350
|
105.29
|
-0.06
|
Sing dlr
|
1.387
|
1.3867
|
+0.01
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.425
|
31.400
|
-0.08
|
Korean won
|
1218.500
|
1216.2
|
-0.19
|
Baht
|
30.790
|
30.72
|
-0.23
|
Peso
|
52.130
|
52.16
|
+0.06
|
Rupiah
|
14275.000
|
14245
|
-0.21
|
Rupee
|
70.800
|
70.80
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.191
|
4.183
|
-0.19
|
Yuan
|
7.058
|
7.0585
|
+0.01
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.350
|
109.56
|
+4.00
|
Sing dlr
|
1.387
|
1.3627
|
-1.72
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.425
|
30.733
|
-2.20
|
Korean won
|
1218.500
|
1115.70
|
-8.44
|
Baht
|
30.790
|
32.55
|
+5.72
|
Peso
|
52.130
|
52.47
|
+0.65
|
Rupiah
|
14275.000
|
14375
|
+0.70
|
Rupee
|
70.800
|
69.77
|
-1.45
|
Ringgit
|
4.191
|
4.1300
|
-1.46
|
Yuan
|
7.058
|
6.8730
|
-2.62