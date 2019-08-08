Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah firm; Chinese yuan eases

Reuters
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.940
|
106.06
|
+0.11
|
Sing dlr
|
1.382
|
1.3817
|
-0.04
|
Korean won
|
1210.200
|
1209.2
|
-0.08
|
Baht
|
30.710
|
30.75
|
+0.13
|
Peso
|
51.920
|
51.89
|
-0.06
|
Rupiah
|
14190.000
|
14205
|
+0.11
|
Rupee
|
70.690
|
70.69
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.183
|
4.183
|
+0.00
|
Yuan
|
7.051
|
7.0455
|
-0.08
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.940
|
109.56
|
+3.42
|
Sing dlr
|
1.382
|
1.3627
|
-1.41
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.363
|
30.733
|
-2.01
|
Korean won
|
1210.200
|
1115.70
|
-7.81
|
Baht
|
30.710
|
32.55
|
+5.99
|
Peso
|
51.920
|
52.47
|
+1.06
|
Rupiah
|
14190.000
|
14375
|
+1.30
|
Rupee
|
70.690
|
69.77
|
-1.30
|
Ringgit
|
4.183
|
4.1300
|
-1.27
|
Yuan
|
7.051
|
6.8730
|
-2.52