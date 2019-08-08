Quantcast

Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah firm; Chinese yuan eases

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.940

106.06

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3817

-0.04

Korean won

1210.200

1209.2

-0.08

Baht

30.710

30.75

+0.13

Peso

51.920

51.89

-0.06

Rupiah

14190.000

14205

+0.11

Rupee

70.690

70.69

0.00

Ringgit

4.183

4.183

+0.00

Yuan

7.051

7.0455

-0.08

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.940

109.56

+3.42

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3627

-1.41

Taiwan dlr

31.363

30.733

-2.01

Korean won

1210.200

1115.70

-7.81

Baht

30.710

32.55

+5.99

Peso

51.920

52.47

+1.06

Rupiah

14190.000

14375

+1.30

Rupee

70.690

69.77

-1.30

Ringgit

4.183

4.1300

-1.27

Yuan

7.051

6.8730

-2.52





