TGNA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.82, changing hands as low as $13.69 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TGNA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.24 per share, with $16.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.71.
