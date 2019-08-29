TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

TFS Financial Corporation ( TFSL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TFSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.49, the dividend yield is 6.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFSL was $17.49, representing a -6.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.61 and a 23.26% increase over the 52 week low of $14.19.

TFSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). TFSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports TFSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.5%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFSL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ( QABA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an decrease of -6.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TFSL at 2.06%.