Textron Inc. (TXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Textron Inc. ( TXT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that TXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.23, the dividend yield is .16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXT was $50.23, representing a -31.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.87 and a 18.75% increase over the 52 week low of $42.30.

TXT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company ( BA ) and Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ). TXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports TXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.18%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( ITA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITA with an increase of 9.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TXT at 2.81%.