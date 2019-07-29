Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TXN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TXN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $128.16, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXN was $128.16, representing a -1.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.80 and a 46.13% increase over the 52 week low of $87.70.

TXN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Intel Corporation ( INTC ) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ). TXN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.47. Zacks Investment Research reports TXN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.57%, compared to an industry average of -18.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXN as a top-10 holding:

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund ( SOXX )

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL )

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF ( SMH )

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF ( PSI )

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ( TDIV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 17.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TXN at 7.93%.