Teva to launch generic version of EpiPen for young children

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its generic version of Mylan's EpiPen for young children will be available in most retail pharmacies at a price of $300 for a 2-pack.

Israel-based Teva , the world's largest generic drugmaker, is already selling the product for adults, after getting U.S. approval for its copy of EpiPen in August following several years of delay.

Mylan also produces a generic version of its own life-saving EpiPen allergy treatment, which like Teva's product is priced at about $300.

