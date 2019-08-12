Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Tetra Tech, Inc. ( TTEK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TTEK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.97, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTEK was $78.97, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.56 and a 62.76% increase over the 52 week low of $48.52.

TTEK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ). TTEK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.14. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.75%, compared to an industry average of 37.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTEK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTEK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTEK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Water ETF ( FIW )

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF ( EVX )

Pacer Funds ( CALF )

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF ( VIOO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 9.2% over the last 100 days. FIW has the highest percent weighting of TTEK at 4.3%.