TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated ( TESS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TESS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that TESS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.64, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TESS was $13.64, representing a -31.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 33.73% increase over the 52 week low of $10.20.

TESS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and KLA Corporation ( KLAC ). TESS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports TESS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -55.38%, compared to an industry average of -9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TESS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.