Tesla (TSLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed at $222.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 15.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 5.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSLA as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect TSLA to post earnings of -$0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.36 billion, up 59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.23 per share and revenue of $25.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.52% and +19.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSLA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% lower. TSLA is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.