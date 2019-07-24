Tesla (TSLA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Better-than-expected quarterly deliveries for the Model 3 fueled a major rally in shares of Tesla (TSLA). Since reaching a 52-week low on of $176.99 on June 3, the stock has surged as much as 47% to $260. Can it continue?

The luxury electric car manufacturer will report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Despite the strong rally, the shares are still down 23% year to date, while falling 18% over the past year. This compares to a 19% rise in the S&P 500 index, which has also risen 6.5% over the past year. Investors are eager to see whether Tesla can race higher or remain in reverse.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it delivered 77,550 Model 3s in the quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 73,144. That beat eased concerns about demand for the new electric sedan. And CEO Elon Musk has put the pedal to the metal, saying the company could deliver a record number of cars in the second quarter, topping the record 90,700 cars it delivered in final quarter of last year. In other words, Tesla's sales guidance on Wednesday will be the deciding factor in what the stock does.

In the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects Tesla to report a per-share loss of 42 cents on revenue of $6.42 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to $3.06 per share on revenue of $4 billion. For the full year, ending in December, the company is expected to lose $1.46 per share, compared to a loss of $1.33 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $24.99 billion would rise 16.5% year over year.

Beyond the top- and bottom-line numbers, Wall Street will focus on the company’s quarterly operating margins, the cash burn rate and Tesla’s ability to reach its 2019 shipment guidance. The management previously said it expects to sell 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year. In March the company announced plans not only to cut the price of its flagship Model 3 sedan, Tesla also announced plans to reduce the price for all models.

Elsewhere, analysts will focus on the company’s cash burn. There has been reports that Musk and Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn have adopted new policies on costs and have begun to scrutinize all expenses big and small. An email sent to employees stated the company will review “literally every payment” that leaves its coffers to confirm that expenditures are critical. To what extent will this new stance improve improve its profit margins?

Kirkhorn in April promised that the company could return to profitability by the third quarter. That’s the main question bears want answered. Can the company grow profitably, particularly with product mix shifting to the lower-priced Model 3 and away from the higher-priced Model S and the Model X?

All told, this is a major quarter for Tesla. And to the extent the company can show it can be profitable with the Model 3, and sustain that profitability over the long term, this can finally push the bears out for good and put Tesla stock on a path back towards $300.