Quantcast

Tesla Self-Driving Car News: The Latest Project Dojo Rumors

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tesla self-driving cars news is heating up after CEO Elon Musk made mention of Project Dojo. Tesla Self-Driving Car News: The Latest Project Dojo Rumors

Project Dojo is Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA ) effort to create a computer that is capable of absorbing videos of driving to become more proficient at the skill. We still don't know a whole lot about the project, but it could be a major factor in speeding up Tesla self-driving car news.

The biggest Tesla self-driving car news is that the company wants to have autonomous systems ready by the end of next year. That's a mighty task, but it's one that Project Dojo might just be able to achieve.

Here's the thing about Project Dojo , it using video to train with puts it ahead of other self-driving systems that learn with images instead. That could actually result in it being ready by the end of 2020. Musk also seems to believe so, mentioning that Dojo may be able to make a difference, reports Electrek .

All of the recent talk about Tesla's Project Dojo comes from that brief mention by Musk on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). It started out with him posting a meme about a bee that he named Eric. Another Twitter users asked if this bee would be able to elaborate on Project Dojo. Musk's response to this was a bit jumbled. He said "Will Dojo to be the difference."

All of this doesn't really do much in explaining the Tesla self-driving cars news better. However, it does give hope that something more concrete is on its way from the company.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post Tesla Self-Driving Car News: The Latest Project Dojo Rumors appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: TSLA , TWTR


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar