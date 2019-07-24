Quantcast

Tesla second-quarter revenue misses, shares fall

July 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc reported second-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares down nearly 8% in extended trading.

Total revenue rose to $6.35 billion from $4 billion in the quarter ended June 30, less than the $6.41 billion estimated by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

