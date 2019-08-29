Quantcast

Tesla raises prices for some vehicles in China

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicles maker Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised prices for some vehicles in China, a decision that comes as the Chinese yuan trades at its weakest levels in more than 10 years.

The starting price for the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV) was now 809,900 yuan($114,186) compared with 790,900 yuan previously, Tesla said on its China website. Its long-range dual-motor variants of mass-market Model 3 vehicles were now priced at 439,900 yuan, up from 429,900 yuan previously.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week that Tesla would hike prices on Friday and could do so again in December should Chinese tariffs on U.S.-made cars take effect.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan renminbi)





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: TSLA


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar