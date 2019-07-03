Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Territorial Bancorp Inc. ( TBNK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.99, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TBNK was $29.99, representing a -6.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.94 and a 20.15% increase over the 52 week low of $24.96.

TBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). TBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports TBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.39%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TBNK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.