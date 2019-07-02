Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Terreno Realty Corporation ( TRNO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TRNO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.73, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRNO was $48.73, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.29 and a 45.38% increase over the 52 week low of $33.52.

TRNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). TRNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRNO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRNO as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF ( ROOF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an decrease of -0.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRNO at 2.81%.