TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

TerraForm Power, Inc. ( TERP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.201 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TERP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TERP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17, the dividend yield is 4.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TERP was $17, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.13 and a 64.57% increase over the 52 week low of $10.33.

TERP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). TERP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29. Zacks Investment Research reports TERP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -147.92%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TERP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TERP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TERP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Solar ETF ( TAN )

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF ( PBW )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES )

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF ( PBD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TAN with an increase of 22.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TERP at 4.28%.