Terex Corporation (TEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Terex Corporation ( TEX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TEX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.55, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEX was $26.55, representing a -37.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.74 and a 4.24% increase over the 52 week low of $25.47.

TEX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) and CNH Industrial N.V. ( CNHI ). TEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports TEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 32.02%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.