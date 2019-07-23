Terex Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TEX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.26, changing hands as high as $31.46 per share. Terex Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TEX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.47 per share, with $44.82 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.43.
