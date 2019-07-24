Teradyne (TER) Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Teradyne Inc. TER reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of 66 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4 cents. The figure also increased 11.9% year over year.

Moreover, revenues of $564 million increased 7% year over year. Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $538 million and came ahead of the guided range of $520-$550 million.

Teradyne's share price was up more than 16% in the after-hour trading session, following better-than-expected results in the second quarter. Also, the company's shares have returned 12.1% in the past year compared with its industry 's growth of 5.4%.

Approximately 67% of revenues came from semiconductor testing platforms, 13% from Industrial Automation, 13% from the System Test business and the remaining 7% from the Wireless Test business.

Inside the Headlines

The increase in total revenues was driven by escalating demand for the System Test business. Semiconductor Test revenues were up 4% from the year-ago quarter. Continued growth in 5G infrastructure, networking and memory test spending aided revenue growth in the quarter.

Teradyne's Industrial Automation segment recorded 20% year-over-year growth in the second quarter. The growth was driven by strength in Universal Robots and the addition of Mobile Industrial Robots.

Margins

Pro-forma gross margin was 57.4%, down 90 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to unfavorable product mix.

Total operating expenses (selling and administrative &engineering and development) of $190.2 million increased 8.9% year over year. Both selling & administrative, and engineering & development expenses - as a percentage of sales - increased from the year-ago quarter.

Operating margin came in at 23.8%, up 100 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Teradyne's cash and cash equivalents were $495.1 million, higher than $483.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

During the quarter, the company repurchased $90.8 million of its common stock and paid $15.4 million as dividends.

Guidance

Management expects third-quarter 2019 revenues in the band of $540-$580 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations are likely to be in the range of 64-74 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $547.9 million and 63 cents, respectively.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

