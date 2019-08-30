Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Teradyne, Inc. ( TER ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that TER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.65, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TER was $52.65, representing a -10.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.61 and a 83.26% increase over the 52 week low of $28.73.

TER is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). TER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports TER's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.59%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TER as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL )

ARK Industrial Innovation ETF ( ARKQ )

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF ( XMHQ )

O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF ( OUSM )

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( RDVY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an decrease of -1.14% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of TER at 4.4%.