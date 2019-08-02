Teradata (TDC) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Teradata TDC reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which increased 11.5% year over year and was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.





However, revenues of $478 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483 million and declined 12.1% year over year. At constant currency (cc), revenues declined 10%.Recurring revenues (70.7% of revenues) increased 8.3% year over year (up 11% at cc) to $338 million. The segment includes revenues from subscription-based transaction, and perpetual license-related maintenance and upgrade rights.Subscription-based transactions comprised 90% of bookings in the reported quarter.Perpetual software license and hardware revenues (6.1% of revenues) plunged 70.1% from the year-ago quarter (down 69% at cc) to $29 million.Consulting services revenues (23.2% of revenues) declined 17.8% from the year-ago quarter (down 15% at cc) to $111 million.Revenues from Americas decreased 6.3% year over year (down 5% at cc) to $269 million.

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) revenues declined 3.9% from the year-ago quarter (flat at cc) to $122 million.



Revenues from Asia-Pacific (APAC) declined 33.1% from the year-ago quarter (down 29% at cc) to $87 million.



Total Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) at the end of the quarter increased 11.5% year over year (up 12% at cc).



Operating Details



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 380 basis points (bps) year over year to 52.7%. Americas and EMEA gross margin expanded 510 bps and 420 bps, respectively.



Gross margin for recurring revenues contracted 350 bps to 68.3% due to lower margins from subscription-based revenues.



Perpetual software license and hardware margins declined from 24.7% in the year-ago quarter to 10.3%.



Consulting services operating income was $2 million, flat year over year.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 240 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.7%.



Balance Sheet & Other Details



As of Jun 30, 2019, Teradata had cash and cash equivalents of $635 million compared with $723 million as of Mar 31, 2019. The company exited the quarter with total debt (including current portion) of $580 million.



In the second quarter, Teradata generated $55 million of cash from operating activities compared with $49 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $42 million compared with $33 million in the previous quarter



Moreover, Teradata repurchased around 3.1 million shares worth approximately $117 million. The company's board of directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $500 million to $620 million.



Guidance



For 2019, Teradata expects ARR to increase 11-12% and recurring revenues to grow 10-11%.



The company expects a perpetual year-over-year revenue decline at the high end of its previously provided range of $150-$200 million.



Teradata expects 2019 consulting revenues to decline 20% year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are still projected between $1.45 and $1.55 per share.



For third-quarter 2019, recurring revenues are expected between $340 million and $344 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 38 cents and 42 cents per share.



