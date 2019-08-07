Quantcast

Tenneco (TEN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lowers 2019 View

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Tenneco Inc.TEN reported second-quarter 2019 results, wherein adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company's bottom line was $1.84.

In the reported quarter, Tenneco's adjusted net income was $97 million compared with $96 million in second-quarter 2018.

Its quarterly revenues rose 78% year over year to $4.5 billion. Also, the company's revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. On a constant-currency basis, revenues rose 1% from the last year. Light-vehicle industry production declined 8% in the reported quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (income before interest expenses, income taxes, non-controlling interests and depreciation, and amortization) was $414 million compared with $233 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Tenneco Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tenneco Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tenneco Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tenneco Inc. Quote



Segmental Results

The Clean Air division's second-quarter revenues were $1.83 billion compared with the year-earlier figure of $1.69 billion.

Revenues in the Ride Performance division were $709 million compared with $506 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The Powertrain division's second-quarter revenues were $1.13 billion.

The Motorparts division's revenues were $835 million, up from $333 million generated in second-quarter 2018.

Financial Position

Tenneco had cash and cash equivalents of $384 million as of Jun 30, 2019, down from $697 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Long-term debt was $5.51 billion as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $5.34 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the company expects revenues to be $4.3-$4.4 billion. Further, adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $390-$410 million.

Tenneco revised its guidance for 2019. It expects revenues to be $17.6-$17.8 billion compared with $17.7-$18.1 billion stated earlier.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Tenneco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A few better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Fox Factory Holding Corp FOXF , CarMax, Inc. KMX and Gentex Corporation GNTX , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Fox Factory has an expected long-term growth rate of 16.7%. In the past year, shares of the company have rallied 17%.

CarMax has an expected long-term growth rate of 12.6%. In the past year, shares of the company have moved up 13.6%.

Gentex has an expected long-term growth rate of 5%. In the past year, shares of the company have returned 13.9%.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98% , +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: KMX , FOXF , GNTX , TEN


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar