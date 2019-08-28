Tennant Company (TNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Tennant Company ( TNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.75, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNC was $66.75, representing a -15.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.00 and a 36.31% increase over the 52 week low of $48.97.

TNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). TNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports TNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 23.39%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TNC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF ( EVX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 3.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TNC at 3.84%.