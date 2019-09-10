Quantcast

Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as high as $24.07 per share. Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Tenet Healthcare Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, THC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.605 per share, with $31.64 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.87.

