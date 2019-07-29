Tenet Healthcare Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for THC

In trading on Monday, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.39, changing hands as high as $23.86 per share. Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, THC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.605 per share, with $39.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.52.
