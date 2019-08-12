Tencent (TCEHY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

China is the world's second-largest economy today behind the United States. But according to HSBC, China can surpass the U.S. to become world’s largest economy in the next ten years.

Given this forecast, it’s tough to ignore the growth potential of Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), which has role in nearly every corner of China's tech industry. China's largest provider of messaging services and mobile gaming will report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. However, after a new round of U.S. tariffs and China devaluing its currency, which recently sent the market spiraling downward, investors aren’t sure if now is the right time to bet on Chinese stocks.

China’s second-largest company, behind Alibaba (BABA), Tencent dominates social media and gaming. Currently trading at around $43, Tencent stock is down about 27% from its all-time high of $60 reached in January 2018. The company has seen its stock slide almost 10% this month and trades about 14% below its 52-week high of $51.24. Tencent’s dominant position in the cloud, social media, gaming, among other areas, gives it tons of money-making levers which it can pull at anytime to access high-growth industries such as digital advertising and mobile payments.

Nonetheless, Monday’s results and the company’s guidance will dictate how much faith investors should put into Tencent beyond the geopolitical risks.

In the three months that ended June, the Shenzhen-based company is expected to earn 35 cents per share on revenue of $12.97 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company earned 27 cents per share on revenue of $10.62 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earrings are expected to rise 18.5% year over year to $1.41 per share, while full-year revenue of $55.09 billion would rise 21.7% year over year.

In the first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $12.69 billion, matching Wall Street expectations on the bottom line, while beating on the top line. First quarter revenue rose 16% year over year, though it was Tencent’s slowest quarterly growth since 2015. The company ended the first quarter with 1.1 billion users on its WeChat platform, the largest messaging service in China. As with Facebook (FB), WeChat, which saw user growth up 7% in Q1, is also used for online payments and a host of other services.

WeChat’s features, including its in-app camera functions used to record short videos, which are then shared in one-to-one chats, group chats, and social platforms, is one of the main draws of users. For the first time in Q1, Tencent broke out revenue numbers for its financial technology and business services segments. The company saw a 44% surged in revenue of $3.17 billion. The growth was driven by a combination of factors, including strong commercial payments and cloud computing services. Online ad revenue was also strong, rising 25% in Q1 to $1.94 billion.

On Monday, Wall Street will want to see how Tencent can improve those numbers. Analysts forecasts its earnings per share to grow 21% in 2019 and 28% in 2020, suggesting that the stock is undervalued. Assuming HSBC’s growth forecast for China come to pass, Tencent’s reach in China, particularly in areas such as social media, gaming, mobile payments, advertising and cloud computing, gives investors a broad way to capitalize on China’s expected growth.