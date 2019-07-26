Tencent may be Nintendo's best console accessory

Reuters





By Robyn Mak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nintendo's budding alliance with Tencent could mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship. The two video-games giants are gearing up to launch the Japanese group's Switch console in China. Prospects of deeper ties look irresistible: Nintendo can tap Tencent's mobile expertise and user base, while its stable of coveted characters like Mario and Luigi can boost Tencent's global reach.

Momentum should continue. In April, the company revealed a tie-up with Tencent to peddle Switches in the world's largest video-games market. Details have yet to be revealed, but happy investors added roughly $6 billion to Nintendo's market capitalisation since the announcement.

The move is clever of Chief Executive Shuntaro Furukawa. Nintendo has long been criticised for shunning smartphones and not making full use of its portfolio of characters and heroes. In the fiscal year ending March, mobile and intellectual property-related sales accounted for just 4% of its total revenue of $11 billion.

Meanwhile, Pony Ma's $450 billion-plus video-games empire has perfected the skill of churning out lucrative blockbusters at home. That includes the world's top grossing mobile game, "Honour of Kings", which industry tracker Sensor Tower estimates raked in a whopping $1.9 billion in sales last year. Yet the game's overseas version flopped, forcing Tencent to revamp its approach abroad, Reuters reported in March. Nintendo's global reach - the company shifted over 13 million Switch devices outside Japan in the last fiscal year - should help Ma. Together, the two could make an iconic duo.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese video-games company Tencent on July 22 said it will work with The Pokemon Company, partially-owned by Japan'sNintendo, to develop a new game.

- Tencent and Nintendo also have a partnership to sell the latter's Switch console in China. In April, authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong granted approval to Tencent to distribute the console with a test version of the "New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe" game, a statement on the government's website showed.

- The two companies plan to host a press conference in Shanghai on Aug. 2.

- As of July 25, shares of the Tokyo-listed Nintendo are up 37% since the start of the year to 40,180 yen($371.66).

- Nintendo will announce quarterly earnings on July 30.