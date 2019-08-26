Quantcast

Tencent launches WeChat for drivers

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Sijia Jiang

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings on Monday unveiled a version of its popular social media app WeChat tailor-made for drivers with state-backed Chinese carmaker China Chang'an Automobile Group, marking a further foray into transportation solutions.

China's most popular messenger, with more than 1.1 billion users, will be embedded in new car models coming to the market later this year, the two companies said at the annual Smart China Expo in Chongqing.

Tencent, which is trying to transform itself from a consumer-oriented social and gaming firm to an enterprise service provider, said in a statement it had secured partnership agreements with 21 automakers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi to roll out solutions for connected cars on 45 models.

China's state-run news agency Xinhua said on Monday 530 deals worth 817 billion yuan ($115.2 billion) had been signed at the Smart China Expo.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan renminbi)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar